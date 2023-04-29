Appointments, Strisciuglio to Rfi and Corradi remains at Trenitalia. Ok from the government

Appointments, Gianpiero Strisciuglio to the Italian railway network. Luigi Corradi remains at Trenitalia

Gianpiero Strisciuglio to the Italian railway network and Luigi Corradi confirmed to Trenitalia. According to what he writes Dagospythe CEO of State Railways, Luigi Ferraris, he managed to make internal appointments prevail for the roles of managing director of Rfi and Trenitalia.

The name of Strisciuglio would be part of the agreement between the leader of the League and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini and the prime minister Giorgia Meloni. The head of the Carroccio would have preferred an external figure, but after getting the better of Flavio Cattaneo’s choice at Enel he couldn’t force his hand any more.

The decision of the Board of Directors of Ferrovie dello Stato on the appointments is scheduled for next week.

