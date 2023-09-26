Arby’s Expands Presence in Puerto Rico with Eighth Location

Arby’s Opens New Location in Puerto Rico, Plans for Further Expansion

The popular sandwich chain, Arby’s, is making waves in Puerto Rico with the inauguration of its eighth restaurant on the island. The new location, situated in the Trigal Plaza in Manatí, is expected to generate approximately 50 job opportunities for the local community.

Carlos Budet, the president of Fransglobal, Arby’s franchisor in Puerto Rico, expressed the company’s commitment to continuous expansion. “With the opening of this new restaurant, we validate our commitment to continuous expansion. We are looking to expand our presence in Puerto Rico, and we are open to possible investment and franchising opportunities in the region,” said Budet.

Spanning over 2,000 square feet, the new Arby’s restaurant is conveniently located on Highway 149. This latest addition brings the total number of Arby’s locations in Puerto Rico to eight. However, the company has already set its sights on further expansion, with plans to open two more stores in Fajardo and Montehiedra before the end of the year. This will bring the total number of Arby’s restaurants on the island to ten.

In addition to these immediate expansion plans, Arby’s has a long-term vision for growth. By 2024, the franchise plans to establish a presence in Bayamón, Ponce, and Los Colobos, Carolina. The company intends to introduce a new model for these upcoming stores, featuring a smaller size of approximately 1,000 square feet. This new model not only requires a significantly lower initial investment, with a 45% to 55% reduction in franchise costs, but also results in reduced operating expenses, including electricity, maintenance, air conditioning, and labor.

Arby’s is a global brand with more than 3,500 restaurants operating in the United States and internationally. In Puerto Rico, the company has successfully established its presence in Plaza Cayey, San Patricio Village in Guaynabo, Plaza Las Américas, Plaza Del Caribe, Plaza Escorial in Carolina, Río Bayamón, and Hatillo.

Arby’s expansion in Puerto Rico demonstrates its dedication to providing job opportunities and contributing to the island’s economic growth. The company’s continued success in the region highlights its popularity and commitment to bringing high-quality sandwiches and exceptional dining experiences to its customers.

