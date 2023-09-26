Toluca Coach Ignacio Ambriz Clarifies Position on Costa Rica National Team Interest

Toluca Rescues Draw Against América, Ignacio Ambriz Focused on Toluca Amidst Interest from Costa Rica National Team

Toluca managed to secure a draw against América in a thrilling match during Matchday 9 of the Apertura 2023 in the BBVA MX League. After the game, Toluca’s coach, Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Ambriz, addressed the recent rumors about his potential interest in coaching the Costa Rica National Team.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Ambriz was one of the potential candidates to lead Costa Rica. However, the Mexican strategist clarified that while there were approaches made, he is currently focused on his responsibilities with Toluca. “To this day, I have not had any contact with Costa Rica. When I was in León, I did. That doesn’t worry me; I’m calm and only thinking about Toluca,” Ambriz stated after the match at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Meanwhile, following the dismissal of Luis Fernando Suárez, the Costa Rican Football Federation appointed Claudio Vivas as the interim coach. Vivas made his debut as the team’s coach during friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates earlier in September.

In regards to the match against América, Ambriz refrained from commenting on the refereeing decisions despite complaints from the rival team surrounding several controversial incidents. “I’m not talking about the referees, especially not now. From the game, I feel that in the first half, we lacked initiative. We were not as effective when playing inside, which resulted in losing control and difficulty finding passing lines. Unfortunately, they scored a goal against us on a good counterattack,” Ambriz explained.

This match showcased the intensity and competitiveness of the BBVA MX League, leaving fans excited for the upcoming fixtures.

