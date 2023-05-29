++ Spalletti ‘I’m a bit tired, I take a step back ++ – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 29 – “I immediately told De Laurentiis out of respect for the club that I need to stay still for a year, I’m a bit tired and I want to be with my daughter Matilde,” said Luciano Spalletti on the sidelines of the “Inside the Sport 2023, the transfer market between business and passion” event, after President De Laurentiis yesterday revealed that the coach had asked for a sabbatical year. ”Sometimes you break up for love – he added – A city like Naples doesn’t deserve ordinary things but much more. It deserves things that we have to ask ourselves if we are still able to make them available or not. Since I don’t think it will be like this, I’ll take a little step back”. (ANSA).

