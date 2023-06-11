Are employers enforcing the return to the office

Back to the office: Employers want it – but are they asserting themselves? That says someone who should know One of the world‘s largest consultants for office real estate explains what we will and will not do in the office in the future.

The employer would rather have her in the office: a mother works in her office with her child on her lap. Bild: Tom Werner/Getty

Corona seemed to help the home office to make a big breakthrough. What was technologically possible before became normal under the pandemic. But now the reports are piling up that large employers want to prescribe fixed office days. Novartis does this, Swisscom and Nestlé, the SBB and the post office or the consultant Deloitte.