Home » Are employers enforcing the return to the office
Business

Are employers enforcing the return to the office

by admin
Are employers enforcing the return to the office

Back to the office: Employers want it – but are they asserting themselves? That says someone who should know

One of the world‘s largest consultants for office real estate explains what we will and will not do in the office in the future.

The employer would rather have her in the office: a mother works in her office with her child on her lap.

Bild: Tom Werner/Getty

Corona seemed to help the home office to make a big breakthrough. What was technologically possible before became normal under the pandemic. But now the reports are piling up that large employers want to prescribe fixed office days. Novartis does this, Swisscom and Nestlé, the SBB and the post office or the consultant Deloitte.

See also  Businesses, confidence declined for the fourth consecutive month. Consumer confidence at its lowest since 2013

You may also like

Breaking the dimensional barriers of live broadcasting, cici888’s...

Conversion rate of pension funds: Pensions continue to...

Tajani: “Support Tunisia if Africa collapses in the...

Doctors Without Borders: An NGO fights multidrug-resistant tuberculosis

LGBT, do you defend gay and social rights?...

Lujiazui Interview|Qian Wenhui, Chairman of the Agricultural Development...

Inspiration for improving your web conferences

Rome Pride, from politicians looking for gay votes...

Financial Education About Stock Market And Economy :...

Banks, the curtain falls on Credit Suisse: Ubs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy