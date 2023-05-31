Are you willing to spend an extra 140 yuan to buy a light stick after spending thousands of yuan to get tickets for the Mayday concert? -Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Are you willing to spend an extra 140 yuan to buy a light stick after spending thousands of yuan to get tickets for the Mayday concert?

At noon yesterday, did you grab tickets for the Mayday concert in Hangzhou? Since the start of their “2023 Noah’s Ark & I really want to see you” tour, it’s hard to get a ticket for every show. Deng Deng, a girl from Hangzhou, became the lucky one, but then there was a trouble of happiness. Should I buy the light sticks for the concert?

140 yuan for a fluorescent stick?

When Deng Deng threw the question to his friends, many people expressed surprise. They bought tickets worth thousands of yuan, and how much is the light stick, of course they bought it. But knowing that the light sticks officially released by Mayday cost 140 yuan a piece, the friends who have not seen many concerts in these years were shocked.

With the grabbing of tickets at noon yesterday, “Mayday Light Stick” quickly appeared on Taobao’s hot searches. According to the “STAYREAL” page of Mayday’s official peripheral online store, the official price of the new fluorescent stick is 140 yuan, and the monthly sales volume exceeds 4,000 copies.

Why is a light stick so expensive? Part of it is smarter.

“The current concerts basically use this kind of field-controlled interactive light sticks.” The relevant person in charge of a technology company in Shenzhen that develops an infinite lighting control system told Orange Persimmon Interactive. They have customized light sticks for artist studios and concerts for many years.

The so-called field-controlled light sticks are signals emitted by the central console, and all the light sticks at the concert site are uniformly controlled by remote control. It allows all fluorescent sticks to change the color and light rhythm uniformly with the change of the stage lighting color, and also change according to the music rhythm and music style.

“A controller like our self-developed one can not only realize the whole area control, but also partition control and point-to-point control.” The above-mentioned person in charge said.

In short, this LED light stick is more like an electronic product than the traditional light stick, which can better interact with the stage and present better effects.

With the addition of this function, the price will naturally be much higher. It is understood that if it is customized according to Party A, the ex-factory price of field control fluorescent sticks is generally 30-50 yuan, and there are cheaper ones of 10 yuan.

Children also need light sticks to help them watch Ultraman

It is the tacit understanding of all Mayday fans to enter the venue with blue light sticks. In Deng Deng’s impression, since 2017, the Mayday Concert has adopted the official uniformly released “field control light sticks”. As the music and rhythm change, the light sticks in the audience receive the signal from the center console and change colors at the same time. Bring stunning visual effects.

“The color-changing field control is also part of the live effect. The fans are all in the same mood. They want to resonate with them on stage and give them a pure sea of ​​lights.” As a ten-year-old fan of Mayday, Deng Deng said Mayday It was the first batch of bands to use field-controlled light sticks in the mainland. At that time, she was moved by the atmosphere of changing lights and singing in the chorus, so she kept calling for the purchase of official light sticks.

However, the field control light sticks that Deng Deng bought a few years ago were still 45 yuan, but now the light sticks on sale have soared to 140 yuan, and their value has more than doubled.

The product page shows that the 2.0 field control fluorescent stick has added a “cloud interaction” function. After downloading the official app, when watching the official online movie online, the light color of the fluorescent stick can be changed simultaneously. “feeling. Last year, Mayday’s online New Year’s Eve concert used this fluorescent stick. At the Beijing Bird’s Nest concert not long ago, many music fans who did not get tickets also waved fluorescent sticks outside the venue, enjoying the atmosphere of the concert .

In addition to the Mayday concert, field-controlled light sticks have gradually become the standard equipment for various offline performances. In China, limited fluorescent sticks can also be sold for 158 yuan in the Ultraman stage play for children. Children are always immersed in the mutual echo between the color change of the fluorescent stick and the transformation of Ultraman. In the concerts of Japanese and Korean idols, three-digit light sticks are even more common, and there are even their own support colors to indicate “fan membership”.