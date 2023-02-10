The boat had been announced. It had also been said that she will be Giorgio Armani’s new yacht. And then came the entry into the share capital of The Italian Sea Group, the Marina di Carrara shipyard led by Giovanni Costantino which includes the historic Admiral, Tecnomar and Perini Navi brands. Now, on Saturday 11 February evening, the Admiral 72 will also be unveiled, marking the partnership between the shipyard and the designer, who has designed two megayacht models for the brand.

“The sea and design – says Armani – are two of my great passions. With this new collaboration, I have extended my idea of ​​furniture to the nautical world, in which, as in fashion, aesthetics and function go hand in hand, uniting in a natural and elegant style. A very stimulating project that allowed me to create customized environments with Armani/Casa, such as bespoke suits, with the same artisanal care in the choice of materials and workmanship”.

The boat is a 72-metre with rigorous and refined lines, with minimal, essential exteriors and interiors. On board large volumes, large windows, light, sliding panels. The project is by Armani, who developed it with the Admiral style centre. “This new yacht – says Costantino, founder and CEO of The Italian Sea Group, which was recently awarded the 75m Admiral Kensho at the Boat International Design & Innovation Awards 2023 with Best interior design motor yacht above 500GT– is projected to be a stylistic reference in its positioning also in function of the innumerable comments and considerations received from the various operators in the sector. It confirms our business model, which is to customize every detail and make each of our boats absolutely unique”.