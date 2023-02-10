Home World Steamed sea bass seasoned with Gargiulo extra virgin olive oil with Sorrento lemon
World

Steamed sea bass seasoned with Gargiulo extra virgin olive oil with Sorrento lemon

by admin
Steamed sea bass seasoned with Gargiulo extra virgin olive oil with Sorrento lemon

But what do you think is the best way to fully savor a good oil? Obviously on simple and good quality dishes!! So when I was given the opportunity to be able to taste the oils Gargiulo I immediately thought of a good steamed sea bass which, if it is of excellent quality, let’s face it, is already as good as it is. Then I opened the bottle of Extra virgin olive oil with Sorrento lemons and sniffing I was amazed, you really feel the lemons!!! Not like those oils flavored with vattelapesca, here you really feel the enveloping and sour scent at the right point and for a moment you are almost kidnapped, also because they use real lemons with lots of peel to be able to take advantage of the essential oils of the fruit as well. Put a drizzle of this fantastic oil on the fish and vegetables and the good dish has become special and very fragrant!!
Oh well, I don’t think the recipe for steamed fish is needed, just a trick, here at home we use Chinese bamboo boxes and I find that they cook much better than the various steamers, I have one in some drawer that has been sleeping for years now, one discovered Chinese cooking.
Now my little brain is studying what to do with orange extra virgin olive oil
In short, a sincere thanks to Gargiulo for this possibility of being able to get to know his really good oils.

Steamed sea bass seasoned with Gargiulo lemon oil


See also  Afghanistan, the Taliban advance: another district conquered

You may also like

Ben-Gvir calls for ‘Operation Defensive Shield 2’ following...

Qatargate, arrest warrant for Cozzolino. The charge: funds...

Usa, Pentagon shoots down unidentified object over Alaska

Unidentified object shot down in Alaska on Biden’s...

Drake bet on the Super Bowl | Sport

centuries-old tree collapses, the video

The big eyes of the characters in the...

Elections 2022 – The Specter of the South...

Udinese – Marco Silvestri speaks: “Donnarumma is a...

ChatGPT: Better than Google? ~ leventsoufle

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy