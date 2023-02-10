16
But what do you think is the best way to fully savor a good oil? Obviously on simple and good quality dishes!! So when I was given the opportunity to be able to taste the oils Gargiulo I immediately thought of a good steamed sea bass which, if it is of excellent quality, let’s face it, is already as good as it is. Then I opened the bottle of Extra virgin olive oil with Sorrento lemons and sniffing I was amazed, you really feel the lemons!!! Not like those oils flavored with vattelapesca, here you really feel the enveloping and sour scent at the right point and for a moment you are almost kidnapped, also because they use real lemons with lots of peel to be able to take advantage of the essential oils of the fruit as well. Put a drizzle of this fantastic oil on the fish and vegetables and the good dish has become special and very fragrant!!
Oh well, I don’t think the recipe for steamed fish is needed, just a trick, here at home we use Chinese bamboo boxes and I find that they cook much better than the various steamers, I have one in some drawer that has been sleeping for years now, one discovered Chinese cooking.
Now my little brain is studying what to do with orange extra virgin olive oil…
In short, a sincere thanks to Gargiulo for this possibility of being able to get to know his really good oils.
