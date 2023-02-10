Home News A young Colombian woman who was in a coma in Florida died
In the last few hours, international media confirmed the death of Hellen Pachón, a 21-year-old Colombian girl, who had been in a coma since January 26, in South Florida, after being hit by a vehicle while riding a motorcycle. .

Paola Durán, the young woman’s mother, had arrived in the US on February 3, after receiving the humanitarian visa to take care of her daughter. However, after a year of not being able to hold her, finding her in critical condition at Broward Health North was devastating to her.

Pachón, came to the United States with the objective of helping his family financially; however, a untimely accident prevented him from fulfilling his dream. The young woman suffered head and lung injuries; in addition, fractures in both legs and three ribs, and a cerebral edema.

Young Pachón’s mother was contacted by the hospital and helped her get a humanitarian visa for three months.

For now, the accident is under investigation by the authorities to determine the responsibility of the driver of the car.

