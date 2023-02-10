There are symptoms that can alert us to the fact that a heart attack in the intestine is almost underway. Here’s what they are.

The salute it is the most precious gift we have. Furthermore, if that is missing, we can well say that we are missing practically everything. The advent of Covid-19 three years ago, which nevertheless still snakes its way into our lives, has helped us to understand it even more. Despite this, even today we struggle to really take care of ourselves, both physically and psychologically.

In fact, we must always keep in mind that the physicist and the brain are closely connected and that when one is ill, the other could also experience imbalances, even serious ones in some cases. It is therefore important to try to keep the two parts in harmony and to devote more time, after intense days of work and study, to a moment of deserved rest and relaxation.

However, it must also be said that we have been living in a messy world for some time, as well as being excessively frenetic. We have to run to keep up with the times and with others. And this is true both at work, where we tend to want to be first, and in private life. We don’t want to disappoint others and especially ourselves.

Watch out for stress

And so we scramble to do a thousand things, some of which are often not that important. And in wasting our time which is a very precious gift thinking about them, we don’t pay attention to how we really are. We become nervous, short-tempered, and deeply stressed people. And this new version of us makes us less likeable to friends, family, and co-workers, but more so, too prone to become seriously ill.

It is not for nothing that medicine teaches us that the main cause of many diseases is precisely it stress. And it is also with regard to the dreaded heart attack. If many associate it only with the Heartit should also be noted that there is one at the intestinal level. It is not yet well known but it is more frequent than we unfortunately believe.

Symptoms not to be underestimated

The most common symptoms that must necessarily warn us are the sudden appearance of violent abdominal pains, bouts of vomiting also very strong, bowel obstructionas well as appearance of bloody diarrhea. All this is then sadly followed either by a fall of the blood pressure the one tachycardia.

Obviously, if we perceive even just one of these symptoms, it is also good to consult our trusted doctor to talk about it and ask for more advice in this regard. We must not even try to stall in carrying out the treatments that he wants to give us, nor in providing for them specific analyzes and tests. Our health must be our daily commitment. Because if it is missing, no one else can be properly explained.