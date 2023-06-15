Arrow 3 defense system: defense into space – secret missile to protect Germany

17
Dhe war of aggression by Russia in the Ukraine has shown where there are huge defense gaps in Germany and where the Bundeswehr has deficits. This includes repelling ballistic attack missiles that soar into space and then steer towards their target from great heights. Germany wants to upgrade with the purchase of the Israeli missile defense system Arrow 3. But Berlin’s decision to buy it is not met with enthusiasm, especially in Paris.
See also The singular number has exceeded the total amount of funds raised last year and is lower than expected in the first three quarters of this year.