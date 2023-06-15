Home » Quibdó: a minor was caught with a fragmentation grenade
Quibdó: a minor was caught with a fragmentation grenade

Units of the National Police apprehended a 16-year-old adolescent, who was found in his possession an IM-26 fragmentation grenade, an element for the exclusive use of the Military Forces.

The teenager, known as ‘Pirulo’, is an alleged member of a multi-crime organization, with influence in the Los Angeles neighborhood, Condoto sector and would be in charge of collecting extortion from merchants and the launching of explosive devices at construction sites or establishments of commerce in the Suba, Los Castillos, Zona Minera and Los Ángeles neighborhoods, as pressure to pay extortion; he himself would be dedicated to the theft of motorcycles and cell phones.

In his judicial record, he presents four judicial notes for the crimes of extortion and manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms or ammunition.

The young man was placed at the disposal of a specialized judge for adolescents

