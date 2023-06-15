Artificial intelligence: Germany before a gigantic boost in productivity

12
DAccording to forecasts by the management consultancy McKinsey, artificial intelligence has what it takes to give the world a new boost in productivity. Some industries and countries may benefit more than others – but this means greater upheaval for workers, as was the case with the industrial revolution.
WELT had an advance insight into the study entitled “The economic potential of generative AI – The next productivity frontier”.
See also Electricity and gas bills: East Germans spend a larger proportion of their income on energy