Contrasted Asian equities: the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange rises by around 0.50%.

The Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange falls by more than 0.70%, weighed down by the sell-off affecting stocks in the oil and hi-tech sector.

Under pressure in particular the stock China Hongqiao Group, which discounts the publication of the annual accounts, which have highlighted a decrease of almost 46% for the profit attributable to shareholders.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp and China Shenhua Energy also do badly. Among technology stocks, Baidu and Meituan are down.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange also fell by 0.70%. The Sydney Stock Exchange rises 0.10%, Seoul is down 0.14%.