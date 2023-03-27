Home Business Asian equities mixed: Tokyo stock exchange +0.50%, Hong Kong -0.70%
Business

Asian equities mixed: Tokyo stock exchange +0.50%, Hong Kong -0.70%

by admin
Asian equities mixed: Tokyo stock exchange +0.50%, Hong Kong -0.70%

Contrasted Asian equities: the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange rises by around 0.50%.

The Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange falls by more than 0.70%, weighed down by the sell-off affecting stocks in the oil and hi-tech sector.

Under pressure in particular the stock China Hongqiao Group, which discounts the publication of the annual accounts, which have highlighted a decrease of almost 46% for the profit attributable to shareholders.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp and China Shenhua Energy also do badly. Among technology stocks, Baidu and Meituan are down.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange also fell by 0.70%. The Sydney Stock Exchange rises 0.10%, Seoul is down 0.14%.

See also  Layoffs, Landini: "The game is not over. The government has listened to Confindustria a little too much"

You may also like

Chief negotiator Karin Welge on the wage conflict

Drought, desalination of water is convenient. Italy back

This is how you become a startup investor...

Israel, Netanyahu dismisses the defense minister. Protests and...

BörsenWoche: Is the banking crisis over?

Pre-owned Rolex: Why it’s worth buying now

Tomorrow’s heating focuses on heat pumps and hydrogen

If the United States bans TikTok, how many...

Bonds are finally back – luckily!

Pd, Schlein wins the battle against Bonaccini. Boccia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy