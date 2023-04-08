Stocks in Asia rose in a muted session today as most markets are closed for holidays.

Il Nikkei 225 in Japan it rose 0.17% to close at 27,518, while the Topix gained 0.21% to close at 1,965.44. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 1.27% to 2490.41 and the Kosdaq was up 1.67% to finish the session at 880.07.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.45% to 3,327.65 and the Shenzhen component rose 0.86% to 11,967.74. Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and India are closed.

Investors will eye Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report, i non-farm payrolls, which will help determine the way forward for the Federal Reserve. The report follows this week’s ADP report, which showed US private payrolls grew less than expected in March.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher yesterday, supported by technology, with the Nasdaq Composite up 0.76% thanks to the jump of Alphabet, parent company of Google, and Microsoft. The S&P 500 was up 0.36% after paring earlier losses, suffering a first-week decline in four, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose.