Home Health Alzheimer’s: Early menopause increases risk
Health

Alzheimer’s: Early menopause increases risk

by admin
Alzheimer’s: Early menopause increases risk

Early menopause is a risk factor for the disease Alzheimerbut women who start hormone therapy as soon as they enter menopause are not at the same risk.

This is what was observed in a study by a team from Mass General Brigham (USA), the results of which were published by JAMA Naurology.

Women are more likely than men to develop Alzheimer’s disease and account for two-thirds of all patients.

Premature menopause can occur on its own before age 40 or following surgery before age 45, but hormone therapy can improve many symptoms and prevent cognitive impairment.

I study

Starting with this hypothesis, the researchers analyzed data from the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention (WRAP), which contains detailed information on menopause and the use of hormone therapies, as well as PET scans.

The researchers used data from 292 PET scans of adults with cognitive impairment to assess the levels of amyloid and tau proteins in seven regions (or areas) of the brain.

The study found that women, on average, had higher levels of tau than men. The association between normal amyloid and tau levels was strongest among women who entered menopause early.

High levels of tau proteins have been found in the entorhinal and inferior temporal regions, which are closest to the “memory center” of a person’s brain and are linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer.

Finally, women who started hormone therapy late, five years after menopause, had a higher risk of dementia.

See also  Problems with the telephone operator? Here's how "Concilia Web" works

You may also like

Tumors, cancer vaccine by 2030. Moderna’s announcement: this...

Vaccines against cancer and heart disease by 2030:...

Don’t worry, you won’t gain weight at Easter!

Brain Freeze: Why Ice Cream Gives Us Headaches

Postbiotics, what they are: they raise the defences,...

Swimsuit or bikini for women over 50? The...

by 2030 mRNA vaccines against cancer

Fiorentina-Spezia 1-1: the winning streak ended. But Viola...

Tumors, the test that diagnoses 50 at once

conhIT 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy