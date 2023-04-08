Early menopause is a risk factor for the disease Alzheimerbut women who start hormone therapy as soon as they enter menopause are not at the same risk.

This is what was observed in a study by a team from Mass General Brigham (USA), the results of which were published by JAMA Naurology.

Women are more likely than men to develop Alzheimer’s disease and account for two-thirds of all patients.

Premature menopause can occur on its own before age 40 or following surgery before age 45, but hormone therapy can improve many symptoms and prevent cognitive impairment.

I study

Starting with this hypothesis, the researchers analyzed data from the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention (WRAP), which contains detailed information on menopause and the use of hormone therapies, as well as PET scans.

The researchers used data from 292 PET scans of adults with cognitive impairment to assess the levels of amyloid and tau proteins in seven regions (or areas) of the brain.

The study found that women, on average, had higher levels of tau than men. The association between normal amyloid and tau levels was strongest among women who entered menopause early.

High levels of tau proteins have been found in the entorhinal and inferior temporal regions, which are closest to the “memory center” of a person’s brain and are linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer.

Finally, women who started hormone therapy late, five years after menopause, had a higher risk of dementia.