The bell rings for the students of the “Diplomatic Studies Course”, promoted by the Permanent Seminary of International Studies in Naples. The first lessons have just begun. This is the only initiative of its kind in the South which aims to offer services and impart skills to aspiring diplomats and operators of international organizations, who up to now have had to favor master’s courses held in other areas of the country and above all between Rome and Milan.

The promoters

Alongside the Permanent Seminar of International Studies, two other universities participate in the realization of the course: the Orientale of Naples and the University of Calabria. But now mature contacts are underway with other universities in central Italy.

The online course

«The course intends to prepare candidates for the written aptitude tests and the oral tests of the competition in the diplomatic career 2023 – explains the president of the SSIP, Massimo Fragola – particular attention will be given to the drafting of the written themes and the aptitude tests. The courses will be held by university professors, researchers, analysts, diplomats and experts in the field». The master is divided into two modules: the first aims at preparing for the aptitude test, dealing with the methodology for drafting the topics and preparing for the written exams. The second module focuses on the specific preparation for the oral exam. The course also includes lessons, exercises, checks. It provides students with the assignment of written papers which will then be corrected by the teachers. Finally, meetings dedicated to written foreign language tests and oral conversations are planned.

The Ssip

Founded in Naples in 1990 by a group of scholars from various disciplines under the name “European Institute for New Professions”, today the Permanent Seminar of International Studies – SSIP is a think tank – a space (“seminar”) for analysis and comparison dedicated to the study of international and more properly European dynamics. It is a non-profit institute that carries out research and training in the fields of politics, economics and international law, the European Union, governmental and non-governmental international organizations. It carries out its mission and institutional activities both through classroom meetings in Italy (and Europe) and through the “virtual classroom” or “Blended Learning” and “e-learning” platform. The Seminar also intends to sensitize civil society to an active, democratic and civic participation in international and European issues by promoting the exchange of best practices between insiders of institutional communication; of new professions emerging at international and European Union level. The activity of the Seminar flows into two events a year which take place on the island of Ventotene, a historical place of the most enlightened Europeanism. Courses, focus and webinars are intended for young graduates who intend to deepen their knowledge of international issues. It is a post-graduate training necessary for those who intend to access both public and private international careers. The courses can also be used by professionals who intend to perfect their basic training background with specifically international advanced training.