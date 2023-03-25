In February, the net inflows of the asset management industry in Italy amounted to -1.94 billion euro, while assets under management amounted to 2,242 billion euro at the end of the month. Thus the usual Assogestioni monthly map according to which the data were mainly influenced by the 2 billion outflows recorded by institutional mandates in the month and the market effect, estimated by the Assogestioni Research Department at -1%.

On the other hand, the consolidation of the trends of the last few months of open-ended funds continues: despite February closing with net inflows of -356 million euro, both equity funds (+1.32 billion) and bond funds (+570 mln), as stated in the note. In particular, the inflows recorded on the former raise the amount collected since the beginning of the year from this category of products above 3 billion to +3.06 billion euros. By contrast, balanced and flexible funds recorded €719m and €1.41bn of outflows respectively in February.