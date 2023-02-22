Home Business Assogestioni: net inflows in 2022 will achieve 14.8 billion euros
Net inflows from assets under management in Italy in 2022 amounted to €14.8 billion, of which €7.4 billion in the fourth quarter. This emerges from the definitive data of the Assogestioni Quarterly Map, which shows that at the end of the year total assets amounted to 2,212 billion euro, of which around 1,075 billion, equal to 49% relating to open-ended funds alone.

“Broadening our gaze to 2022, we note what can be defined as good stability in net inflows”, underlines Alessandro Rota, director of the Research Department, Assogestioni, commenting on the trend for the entire year. “In the face of heavy market declines, concentrated above all in the first half of the year, net inflows did indeed turn negative in the second quarter, but remaining close to parity. Furthermore, thanks to the result for the first quarter, the balance for the year is positive by almost 15 billion, of which 8.5 billion relating to open funds. This fund outflow is particularly valuable when compared to other crisis periods, such as 2007-2008 when we saw a near 200bn hemorrhage or 2011 when the sovereign debt crisis led to more than 30bn outflows.

