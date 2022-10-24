Listen to the audio version of the article

Fiera Milano presents the 2022 and 2023 program at the Assolombarda headquarters, in a confidential meeting between the CEO of the exhibition company Luca Palermo and the president of the Milanese industrialists Alessandro Spada.

The 2023 Fiera Milano calendar was shown to those present. They are held every year in the spaces of the Milanese fair 160 congresses; there are 4.5 million visitors every year and 36 thousand companies hosted. In the next two months alone there are 8 fairs.

«The meeting demonstrates the strong synergy between the business world and the exhibition world – declared the President of Assolombarda, Alessandro Spada -. In such a complex economic situation for companies, the trade fairs presented today are useful opportunities to create a system and generate new business opportunities for the benefit of all supply chains. I am thinking of the most anticipated B2B appointments, which allow operators and entrepreneurs to meet in a network perspective, but also of consumer events, which allow companies to intercept their target market and promote their products. These are two trends that have always been perfectly interpreted in our territory by the precious activity of Fiera Milano. For the Association, the institution is an excellence in the world of sector organizations and a showcase that has always been appreciated as a development accelerator for companies. Moreover, it is a center of great importance, central not only for Lombardy but also for Italy and Europe, with which Assolombarda intends to strengthen the synergies for the growth of the territory ».

“Fiera Milano and Assolombarda represent the most important development levers for the Lombard production system”, commented the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fiera Milano, Luca Palermo -. «In its more than 100 years of history, Fiera Milano has always been the privileged showcase for presenting the many innovative products of all companies to the world. The 50 events hosted on average in a year generate 17.5 billion of euro of export for the exhibiting companies. Also for this reason the development and internationalization of companies are the main focus for Fiera Milano and the collaboration with Assolombarda allows us to deepen these aspects. Fiera Milano generates a induced of 8.3 milia rd i euros a year and we want to further strengthen the link between the territory and its businesses. In this sense, a fundamental role is played by the synergy with Assolombarda, in the development of the growth, innovation and internationalization processes of companies ».