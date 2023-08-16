Aston Martin DB12 Volante: 680 horsepower spider makes its debut

Listen to the audio version of the article

At the Monterey Car Week in California, Aston Martin unveiled the new DB12 Volante, a sports car with almost 700 hp with an open roof. Sister to the recently unveiled DB12 Coupé, the first of the British marque’s new generation of sports cars, this model combines the performance and handling of a Super Tourer with the thrills of driving with the top down.

Aesthetics: elegant and sporty

Visually, the DB12 Volante adds an edge to the bold and

assertive exterior design of the Coupé. Taking advantage of the low stance, the Aston Martin design team have achieved a sleek, athletic shape that looks dramatic with the roof up or down. The taut fabric soft top (available in four different colours) gives the Volante a distinctive look.

A detail of superior elegance distinguishes the interior of the Volante: the panels in wood or carbon fiber on the seat backs combined with the inlay on the door trim.

Comfort and hi-tech on board

The DB12 range is the first to be equipped with the new generation infotainment system, the British company’s first in-house system. This is complemented by a new connectivity application:

