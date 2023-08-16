New vip box at Crvene zvezda stadium | Sport

Crvena zvezda is preparing a surprise for fans with “deeper pockets” for this season.

Crvena zvezda shines at the beginning of the new season under the command of coach Barak Bahar and is “counting down” until the date that is circled on the calendar for all fans. It is August 31, when Zvezda in Nion will find out their rivals in the group stage of the Champions League, so this is not a stressful summer like every previous one… However, instead of the qualifications, it was also busy at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium. the Champions League would be welcomed in world style.

Not only were expensive reinforcements brought in, but Zvezda also thought of the stadium where a new surface was laid, then the offices of the professional staff and the gym were arranged, and there is also a novelty in the central box, which will include a luxury restaurant and whose design has already delighted fans. See what it looks like:



“It will be a semi-closed, high-class restaurant, where our guests who buy a ticket will have all the conditions to sit in a super luxurious restaurant. The surface of the restaurant is 290 square meters, it will have 130 seats and every spectator who buys a ticket for the central box will also have a seat in the restaurant, where he will be able to choose 10 top Serbian specialties that will be prepared here. The restaurant will only be open during matches”they said from the “Rajko Mitić” stadium and added that all those interested in a special ticket should contact [email protected].

See what the new lodge looks like. Source: YouTube/Zvezda TV

Take a look at how the new, tidy rooms at “Marakana” look like:



