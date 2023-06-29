Madonna in the hospital | Fun

Madonna was urgently hospitalized due to a severe infection.

The singer’s manager Guy Oziri announced to the public that Madonna is in intensive care.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna suffered bacterial infectionwhich is why she was admitted to intensive care,” he wrote and added:

“Her health is improving, but she is still under medical care – said Gaj and announced that all commitments and concerts have been canceled until further notice”.

#BREAKINGNEWS#NEWS|| OUR QUEEN MADONNA IS on ICU ‼️@Madonnais being treated for a bacterial infection and will have to stop rehearsing and producing “The Celebration Tour” for several days. More news soon!!!!pic.twitter.com/ROapQqEjVC — Madonna Access  (@MadonnaAccess)June 28, 2023

In recent months, Madonna has been the target of harsh criticism due to numerous plastic surgeries that completely changed her face.



Earlier this month, the singer revealed that she had broken up with her partner, who was 40 years her junior, and at the beginning of the year she lost her brother.

Madonna’s eldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, died at the age of 67. For years he lived on the streets of Michigan battling alcoholism.



