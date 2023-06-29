Laura Feiersinger is moving to AS Roma

ÖFB team player Laura Feiersinger is moving from the German Bundesliga to Serie A for AS Roma. The 30-year-old midfielder is leaving Eintracht Frankfurt after five seasons and has signed a contract with the “Giallorossi” until 2025. The two clubs announced this on Wednesday.

“There is nothing better than playing for a traditional club with a great history and a great future,” said Feiersinger, who has made 105 appearances and scored 19 goals with the ÖFB women’s national team so far. “I look forward to the future with great anticipation and will do my best.”

Roma sporting director Gianmarco Migliorati is looking forward to “an experienced midfielder who has played for some big clubs and has been a lynchpin of the national team for many years”. Carina Wenninger, another ÖFB legionnaire, recently played for Roma. However, the 32-year-old ÖFB team captain ended her career in the summer.

