Sony announced the official upgrade for ZV-E1! Will support 4K 120p and FHD 240p video recording without crop | DIGIPHOTO

When Sony announced the ZV-E1 in March this year, it had predicted that the ZV-E1 would be able to support 4K 120p video recording through the Creators’ Cloud upgrade in the future, and now the upgrade is officially open.

As long as there are users who have purchased ZV-E1, they can get this update for free, and after the update, the ZV-E1 in your hand will be able to add the following functions:

When using XAVC HS 4K, XAVC S 4K, XAVC S HD format video recording, there are more 120p / 100p video frame rate options, of which XAVC HS 4K, XAVC S 4K format 120p / 100p has 280M 4:2:2 10bit and 200M 4:2:0 8bit settings are available. In the S&Q fast and slow settings, an additional 240fps setting is available. When recording movies in 4K 120p, the compression format is Long GOP. This upgrade update is completely free and can be used forever. Each Sony account can update up to 10 ZV-E1s.

Please click me to update ZV-E1 to record 4K 120p video.

Follow DIGIPHOTO

Play camera, crazy photography, come and join the DIGIPHOTO fan group

You may also like these articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

