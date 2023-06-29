Home » Sony announced the official upgrade for ZV-E1! Will support 4K 120p and FHD 240p video recording without crop | DIGIPHOTO
Technology

Sony announced the official upgrade for ZV-E1! Will support 4K 120p and FHD 240p video recording without crop | DIGIPHOTO

by admin
Sony announced the official upgrade for ZV-E1! Will support 4K 120p and FHD 240p video recording without crop | DIGIPHOTO

When Sony announced the ZV-E1 in March this year, it had predicted that the ZV-E1 would be able to support 4K 120p video recording through the Creators’ Cloud upgrade in the future, and now the upgrade is officially open.

As long as there are users who have purchased ZV-E1, they can get this update for free, and after the update, the ZV-E1 in your hand will be able to add the following functions:

When using XAVC HS 4K, XAVC S 4K, XAVC S HD format video recording, there are more 120p / 100p video frame rate options, of which XAVC HS 4K, XAVC S 4K format 120p / 100p has 280M 4:2:2 10bit and 200M 4:2:0 8bit settings are available. In the S&Q fast and slow settings, an additional 240fps setting is available. When recording movies in 4K 120p, the compression format is Long GOP. This upgrade update is completely free and can be used forever. Each Sony account can update up to 10 ZV-E1s.

Please click me to update ZV-E1 to record 4K 120p video.

Follow DIGIPHOTO

Play camera, crazy photography, come and join the DIGIPHOTO fan group

You may also like these articles

See also  Shuhei Yoshida Receives 2023 BAFTA Lifetime Achievement Award Interview Video Shares His Passion for Gaming

You may also like

There are zero-day vulnerabilities in multiple Apple systems...

Apple Music Radio Malfunction Resolved: Which Services Were...

Scale-up breaks the billion mark in external sales

Microsoft CEO: Willing to get rid of the...

Greentech: Upcell European Battery Manufacturing Alliance continues to...

A few dollars are enough to boycott artificial...

Bit.Trip Rerunner Announces 150+ New Levels

Neu im Juli 2023 bei Disney Plus: “How...

Apple is raising iCloud prices in many countries

Sony Accidentally Leaked Trade Secrets Using Sharpnote Pens...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy