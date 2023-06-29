Havertz: No. 29 is my lucky number and I hope to win the Champions League again – yqqlm

Original title: Havertz: No. 29 is my lucky number and I hope to win the Champions League again

Live Broadcast, June 29th Arsenal has officially announced that Haverts has joined, and he also talked about numbers and the Champions League in an interview.

-Choose the number 29 jersey

I have worn this number for many years. I chose this number when I became a professional player in Germany. Since then, it has always brought me good luck.

It also has something to do with my brother, we used to pick this number when we played video games and I thought it was the perfect number.

——Participate in the Champions League

I think the Champions League is a special competition and every player likes to play in the Champions League. I’m very lucky to have won this trophy, for me personally it’s the best feeling I’ve ever had.

I am also very excited to play for Arsenal in the Champions League next season. Hopefully I can bring good things to the team and win this trophy again. I think it’s also the most special trophy I’ve ever won.

