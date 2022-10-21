The Spaniard of Ferrari charged up for the Austin weekend: “We want to finish well, it will also improve tire management. Red Bull has had an extra gear, on the roof costs need a penalty that does not push others to spend more than limit. Verstappen deserved ”

– austin (texas, usa)

To finish well, to experiment in view of 2023, to consolidate the certainties of 2022. Ferrari faces this US GP with the awareness that the drivers’ title is now gone, but with the desire and the need not to make a simple catwalk. Max Verstappen is world champion in Suzuka, but in these last 4 races Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be on track anyway motivated. The Monegasque, for example, will mount a new endothermic unit with improved reliability. The sixth power unit will cost him a penalty of 5 places, but the Cavallino must absolutely improve power management in a 2023 key and therefore the last races, starting with the Texan one, will be invaluable for testing.

test for 2023 — So Carlos Sainz could still be the man to bet on for qualifying and the race. The Spaniard explained how he expects the Austin weekend: “If I am confident of victory for this race? I think we have always been competitive this year, almost always fighting for the pole positions, the more difficult it was to win in the race because Red Bull put an extra gear. We want to use these 4 remaining races to improve tire management as well. This weekend we will try those of 2023 and they will be a good test to see what we need and where we need to improve ”. See also Serious accident for Bernal The wait after the interventions

adaptation — “If I am interested in the final position in the standings? Fourth or fifth doesn’t change much – Sainz said again – it’s a pity I lost points in Japan, if I finish fourth I’ll accept it even if I would like to win a race before the end, it’s more important to win or go on the podium, acquire continuity ”. Sainz’s season was an evolution after a difficult start: “I wasn’t competitive in the first races – he said – I also had to change my style, some details didn’t come naturally to me, some corners I had to do in one way, others in another. , then there was an adaptation ”.

confidence in the fia — As for the budget cap case, with Red Bull found not to comply with the 2021 spending cap, Sainz did not go into much detail, but reiterated the position of Ferrari, which asks for clarity and a real sanction against the Milton Keynes team: “The penalty must ensure that there is no temptation to go and spend more in the future – he said – the FIA ​​will clarify and make the right decision”. Sainz then congratulated Verstappen on his World Cup victory, a driver that the Ferrari driver knows well since he started his F1 career with him in Toro Rosso: “I don’t think there is any need to give further praise to Max. it is clear that he did a great job, especially after recovering after retiring at the beginning of the year. They have been strong in the areas where we have suffered, congratulations to Red Bull What has Max improved in? Compared to when we were racing, 8 years have passed and they are a lot, in the eighth year you evolve enormously. He was very good at making the most of a competitive car, the aspect that matters more and more in F1 ”. See also The Olympic journey begins!National Table Tennis 5 gold women's football match against Brazil on the 21st | Olympic Games | Olympics | Tokyo Olympics_Sina News