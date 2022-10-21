A new BTP Italia, the government bond indexed to the national inflation rate designed for the individual saver, is on the launching pad. The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) has announced that the new issue will take place from Monday 14 to Thursday 17 November 2022.

The characteristics of the security are substantially in line with those of the previous issues. The new BTP Italia will have a duration of 6 years and a loyalty bonus of 8 per thousand is envisaged for those who purchase the bond upon issue and hold it until maturity, in 2028.