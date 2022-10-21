The past five years and the 10 years since the new era have been extremely unusual and extraordinary in the development process of the party and the country. On October 17, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized when participating in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “Study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must firmly grasp the great significance of the work of the past five years and the great changes of the new era 10 years. ”, which clearly requires us to deeply understand the significance of the work of the past five years and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years.

Ten years of hard work, ten years of brilliant achievements. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. Looking back at the ten years of the new era, we have experienced three major events of great practical significance and profound historical significance to the cause of the party and the people: first, ushering in the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China; second, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era; third, Complete the historical task of fighting poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and achieve the first centenary goal. This is a historic victory won by the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people through the united struggle, a historic victory that shines through the history of the development of the Chinese nation, and a historic victory that has far-reaching influence on the world.

In the ten years of the new era, the cause of the party and the country has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes, pushing my country to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. He founded Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, comprehensively strengthened the leadership of the Party, realized the millennium dream of a well-off the Chinese nation, made a scientific and complete strategic plan for the development of the Party and the country in the new era, proposed and implemented new development concepts, Great political courage to comprehensively deepen reforms, implement a more proactive strategy of opening up, adhere to the path of socialist political development with Chinese characteristics, establish and adhere to the fundamental system of the guiding role of Marxism in the ideological field, and thoroughly implement the people-centered development philosophy , adhere to the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, implement the overall national security concept, establish the party’s goal of strengthening the military in the new era, comprehensively and accurately promote the practice of “one country, two systems”, comprehensively promote major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, and further promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party. .

The great changes of the decade in the new era are theoretically original, groundbreaking, and groundbreaking, institutionally innovative, systematic, and holistic, and practically fundamental, strategic, and long-term. It is of milestone significance in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation. Because of these achievements, upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics has a more solid material foundation and a more complete institutional guarantee, the scientific nature and truth of Marxism have been fully tested in China in the new era, the historical inevitability of socialism, Institutional competitiveness is fully demonstrated.

It’s easy but hard. In the past 10 years, there have been risks involved in the beach, difficulties in climbing, and difficulties in breaking through barriers. The party and the country have achieved a series of breakthroughs and achieved a series of landmark achievements. Practice has proved that the major policies and work arrangements of the CPC Central Committee since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are completely correct. Pass, and walk steadily and well. The historic achievements and changes in the cause of the party and the country are fundamentally due to the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party, and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party, and establishes the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It is of decisive significance for comprehensively advancing the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

All Party comrades must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, effectively unify their thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and strengthen the “four Self-confidence”, achieve “two maintenance”, turn the grand blueprint drawn by the Party’s 20th National Congress into reality, and write a more splendid chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

(Editor: Li Da He Wenwen)