(Original title: The first batch of fund three quarterly reports released, fund managers “embracing” the new energy hot track)

Reporter Wang Yulu Apprentice reporter Zhao Ruofan

On the morning of October 20, HSBC Jintrust Fund disclosed the third quarterly report of 4 products managed by its well-known fund manager Lu Bin. So far, 21 public funds in the market have disclosed their third quarterly reports. Judging from the disclosed three quarterly reports, new energy is still a popular track, and many equity funds have chosen to increase their holdings of new energy stocks.

Looking forward to the market outlook, institutional sources said that new energy is a relatively attractive variety among growth stocks, and they are still optimistic about the prospects of the new energy track.

Multiple fund holdings

On October 20, HSBC Jintrust Fund disclosed the three quarterly reports of 4 products managed by its fund manager Lu Bin, including HSBC Jintrust Dynamic Strategy Mix, HSBC Jintrust Low Carbon Pioneer Stock, HSBC Jintrust Core Growth Mix and HSBC Jintrust Smart Pioneer Stocks. So far, 21 public funds have disclosed their third quarterly reports, including 8 equity funds, namely, Quanfu Technology Kinetic Energy Hybrid, Huafu Flexible Allocation Hybrid, Hui’an Yichuang Quantitative Selected Hybrid, Bank of China CSI 1000ETF, and Lu. 4 products managed by Bin.

In general, new energy is still a popular track. Many funds managed by Lu Bin have increased their holdings in BYD, Huayou Cobalt and other stocks. Taking Lu Bin’s representative work HSBC Jintrust Low Carbon Pioneer as an example, at the end of the third quarter, the fund increased its holdings in Ganfeng Lithium, BYD, and Huayou Cobalt, which increased by 2,277,600 shares and 344,700 shares respectively from the end of the second quarter. , 1.5308 million shares.

The top ten heavyweight stocks of Hui’an Yichuang’s quantitative selection mix include CATL, BYD, and Tongwei; most of the top ten heavyweight stocks of Huafu Technology’s kinetic energy mix are related to new energy, including Sungrow, Paineng Technology, GoodWe , Ningde Times, Kehua Data, Yiwei Lithium Energy, Jinlang Technology, Shenghong Co., Ltd., Invic, Deye Co., Ltd.

Judging from the trend of fund rebalancing, the top ten heavyweight stocks of funds managed by Lu Bin have not changed much as a whole, and still contain more new energy stocks. Taking HSBC Jintrust Low-Carbon Pioneer stock as an example, compared with the end of the second quarter and the end of the third quarter, Salt Lake shares withdrew from the fund’s top ten stocks, and NavInfo became the new top ten stocks. The fund’s top ten heavyweight stocks have changed a lot. Among them, Yiwei Lithium Energy and Yahua Group were promoted to the second and third largest stocks; CATL dropped to the fourth largest; Sangfor rose to the sixth; BYD and Huayou Cobalt were the No. The seventh and eighth largest stocks.

Compared with the end of the second quarter, BYD was added to the top ten heavyweight stocks of Hui’an Yichuang Quantitative Selection and Mixed; It fell to the third-largest heavy-holding stock at the end of the third quarter. Except for Goodwei, all its top ten heavy-holding stocks were renewed.

From the perspective of stock positions, equity funds are more differentiated. At the end of the third quarter, the positions of these four products managed by Lu Bin all increased. Among them, HSBC Jintrust’s low-carbon pioneer stock rose from 90.53% at the end of the second quarter to 93.46% at the end of the third quarter; HSBC Jintrust’s dynamic strategy mix rose from 90.62% to 92.56%; HSBC Jintrust’s core growth mix rose from 90.66% rose to 93.93%; HSBC Jinxin Zhizao Pioneer stock rose from 90.12% to 93.78%.

In addition, Quam Tech’s kinetic energy mix increased from 85.50% to 87.94%; Quam’s flexible allocation mix increased significantly, from 2.01% to 86.42%. The fund’s third quarterly report explained that it adjusted its investment strategy after changing the fund manager in early September. .

Hui’an Yichuang quantitatively selected mixed selection to lighten up its positions, and its stock positions dropped from 90.14% to 60.10%. The manager of the fund stated in the third quarterly report that the overall valuation level of the A-share market in the third quarter was under pressure and entered a correction stage.

Optimistic about the prospect of new energy

Looking ahead, the disclosed three quarterly reports are still optimistic about the new energy industry. Lu Bin believes that equity assets are more attractive, and new energy is a more attractive variety among growth stocks.

In the third quarterly report of HSBC Jintrust Low Carbon Pioneer, Lu Bin said that in the past three years, the global energy structure has been rapidly transformed to new energy, the penetration rate of new energy vehicles and new energy power generation has increased significantly, and China has emerged in the new energy industry chain. More and more companies with long-term high-quality growth potential are emerging. In the past few months, the market has made downward revisions to the new energy industry, but the new energy industry is still relatively attractive among growth stocks. The main investment direction of the fund focuses on the upper, middle and lower reaches of the new energy industry chain represented by electric vehicles. In the future, we will focus on two types of investment opportunities in the new energy industry. One is the link where supply and demand continue to be tight and corporate profits can be sustained; the other is investment opportunities in new technologies, including new energy vehicles and new energy power generation.

Liu Yucai, a fund manager of Hui’an Yichuang Quantitative Selected Mixed Fund, is also optimistic about the prospect of new energy. He said that with the economic recovery, various offline consumption scenarios have begun to see marginal improvements. In the future, we will focus on the smart automobile industry chain supported by policy and with strong consumption upgrade attributes. “With the continuous advancement of urbanization, new energy and smart vehicles are in a huge incremental market, and the synergy effect with the new energy industry chain is remarkable, and demand is recovered quickly.” He said.

Shen Cheng, a fund manager of Huafu Technology‘s kinetic energy mix, believes that under the background of the continuous promotion of the domestic “dual carbon” strategy and the significant rise in overseas energy prices, most of the new energy sub-sectors are expected to maintain a high prosperity, of which the energy storage industry is particularly bright Eye. In the future, the cost of many raw materials of the energy storage system will decrease, the domestic power generation side energy storage is expected to break through the economic inflection point, the application scenarios of portable energy storage and other products will continue to expand, and the demand for energy storage will show a multi-point blooming situation.