Kasaï-Central: the PNMLS pleads for non-discriminatory access to care for PLWHA

The National Multisectoral Program for the Fight against AIDS (PNMLS) called on Wednesday, April 19, for access without discrimination for people living with HIV.

The provincial coordinator of this structure, Jean-Caret Manshimba made this plea in Kananga during a day of reflection on zero discrimination in the fight against AIDS.

On this occasion, he wished that this care be within the reach of all PLWH, without distinction or discrimination:

“Someone who is stigmatized or discriminated against does not know how to access healthcare services. Current realities point to two new initiatives that are in the fight. This initiative called the Global Partnership for the Elimination of Discrimination and the Global Alliance for the Elimination of HIV. We have come together as part of the global partnership for elimination. We wanted to reflect with all partners in the private and public sector, civil society, technical and financial partners and United Nations system agencies”

According to him, this reflection should lead to recommendations that will help guide the fight against this pandemic.

Jean-Caret Manshimba also clarified that Kasai-Central has been selected as a pilot province of the initiative called global partnership for the elimination of discrimination.

This day was initiated for local NGOs involved in the fight and specialized programs of the government. It was organized with the support of UN-AIDS and other partners.

