UN calls for “at least three days” of truce in Sudan for the end of Ramadan

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, urged this Thursday a ceasefire “of at least three days” in Sudan on the occasion of the celebration of Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting. .

“It is an important moment in the Muslim calendar. I think it is the right moment for a ceasefire to be maintained (…) We are in contact with the parties, we think it is possible,” the head of the United Nations told the press. following a virtual meeting with the African Union, the Arab League and other regional organizations.

“There was a strong consensus condemning the clashes in Sudan and a call for the cessation of hostilities,” Guterres said.

As an immediate priority, “I urge a ceasefire of at least three days, on the occasion of the celebration of Eid al Fitr, to allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to leave and seek medical care, food and other essential necessities. “.

Guterres considered that this should be “the first step” not only to give a “breath” to the population, but to “pave the way for a permanent ceasefire.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) at least 330 people have died and more than 3,200 have been injured since clashes broke out last Saturday between the two generals who are vying for power after carrying out a coup in 2021.

“The fighting must stop immediately,” demanded Guterres, who expressed “deep concern about the high price for the population, the terrible humanitarian situation and the horrific prospect of an escalation,” as well as the UN personnel trapped in their homes in conflict zones, he said.