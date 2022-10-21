Third hydrogeological defense intervention within a few weeks to deal with any significant rains in the face of the autumn season and its rainfall. The maintenance works of the riverbed of the Rio Musil are in full swing. They are added to those already carried out on the Uniera stream (to remove the weeds) and even earlier in Tomo (for the safety of the gully between via Frascaro and via Campo Grando).

All requested by the Municipality and carried out by technicians and workers of Veneto Agriculture on the recommendation of the Regional Forest Services. Unlike what happened on the Uniera, the type of work in this case does not concern the removal of vegetation grown on the riverbed, but the excavation and removal of gravel material in order to lower the water level and increase the flow of the channel in correspondence of particularly abundant rains.

“This is another important step in the maintenance of the secondary water network for which we have taken action in recent weeks, also in view of the potentially and historically rainier autumn season”, underlines the Councilor for the Environment and Protection civilian Tiziana Penco. “The intervention on the Musil”, explains the commissioner, “is more laborious and delicate than the previous ones, as in this case it was necessary to remove the fish fauna present before the start of the work, to place it in another torrent. In this regard, thanks to the fishing basin 10, led by President Denis Zatta, is a must ”, adds Tiziana Penco. “The volunteers intervened last week along the Musil auction for the recovery of fish (almost all specimens of brown trout)”.

The maintenance of the riverbed of the Musil stream involves in particular the auction that connects the homonymous area to the west entrance of the city, in Ponte della Fusinetta, with the industrial area of ​​Peschiera. Weather permitting, it should end within a few days. Also for the mitigation of hydrogeological risk, in recent weeks the teams of Veneto Agriculture (operational arm of the Forestry Services) have removed about 150 cubic meters of gravel accumulated along a gully between the end of via Frascaro and the beginning of via Campo Grando in Tomo, in the Caoril valley area.

The works had been solicited in the past by some residents in the area. The one on the Uniera, on the other hand, was the first intervention after the Vaia storm for the removal of vegetation and cleaning, which returned a stream where the water is freer to flow. An important action to defend the town, to protect it from the risk of flooding the watercourse. In that case the bulldozers were not used (instead these days on the Musil river), but the riverbed was cleared by cutting tall grass and plants, which otherwise would have entailed critical issues for the water runoff. .