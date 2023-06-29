Zhejiang local bonds starting at 100 yuan are here again ICBC will undertake the sale on July 3-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Zhejiang local bonds purchased starting at 100 yuan are here again ICBC will undertake the sale on July 3

On July 3, 4, and 5, Zhejiang Province will sell 720 million yuan of Zhejiang Provincial Government Bonds through commercial bank counters. At that time, citizens can go to the undertaking bank to make purchases.

Citizens concerned about investment are no strangers to local government bond counter business. In layman’s terms, individuals and small and medium-sized institutions subscribe or buy and sell local government bonds through commercial bank outlets, e-banking and other channels. The face value of this issue of local government bonds is 100 yuan, the bond code is “2305615”, the bond is referred to as “23 Zhejiang Bond 31”, and the type is a 5-year book-entry fixed-rate interest-bearing bond. Commercial banks will distribute on July 3, 4, and 5. The bond value date is July 6, and the listing date is July 10. Interest is paid on July 10 every year (postponed on holidays). July 2028 Repay the principal and pay the last interest on March 10.

The actual coupon rate of the current Zhejiang Provincial Government Bonds will be determined on June 30 through the national inter-bank bond market and the bond market of the stock exchange for the 2023-2025 Zhejiang Provincial Government Bond Public Issuance Underwriting Syndicate. The expected issuance rate is 2.70%. Between -2.90%, the final interest rate is subject to the official announcement.

ICBC is one of the 15 banks undertaking the counter business of Zhejiang provincial government bonds this issue. The relevant staff of ICBC Hangzhou Branch stated that during the distribution period (July 3, 4, and 5), individual and small and medium-sized institutional investors can purchase bonds through the counter sales hours of the business outlets of the Zhejiang Provincial Government’s bond counter business opening bank. Subscriptions can be made over the counter at business outlets; the current bonds can also be subscribed through electronic banking channels (including online banking and mobile banking).

At the same time, after the listing day (July 10th), the counter business adopts the bilateral quotation system of market makers. The value is the center, and the up and down point difference is formed. T+0 settlement is implemented for counter transactions. If investors need to realize cash, the funds can be credited to the account in real time after selling bonds.

The reporter learned from the staff of the bank that a lot of investors have come to the bank to inquire recently. For the specific subscription and trading channels, refer to the bond sales information released by each bank or check the ChinaBond Information Network-Business Operation-Counter Business–Business Outlets column. Citizens can pay attention in advance so as not to miss the purchase period.

