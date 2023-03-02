6
The first months of the year are traditionally full of budgets and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office is no exception, with its 2022 activity report (the first to cover 12 months of consecutive work). The ‘European Public Prosecutor’s Office’ (EPPO) is in fact a relatively new body and has the task of “improving the level of protection of the financial interests of the European Union”.
In 2022 the EPPO counted “1,117 active investigations” into various types of fraud for a total value estimated at 14.1 billion euro. And Italy leads the ranking with a total of 3.2 billion in the face of 285 ongoing investigations.
In 2022 – the report notes – the EPPO received and processed 3,318 crime reports and opened 865 investigations (most of them dedicated to cross-border VAT fraud). In addition, the judges granted the freezing of 359.1 million euros in investigations within the competence of the EU prosecutor, which represents more than seven times the organisation’s budget. Testifying to the good investment made by the Member States that have decided to join the project – not all 27 fall under the ‘jurisdiction’ of the EPPO, given that Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Hungary and Poland have stayed out.
“A year and a half after the start of our activities, the potential of the EPPO cannot be ignored: we are on the right track, but we need to do more”, proudly claims Laura Koevesi, European Chief Prosecutor. “If we want our office to make a lasting difference, we need organizational and legal adjustments”, she explains, underlining how the implementation of the various Pnrr will dramatically increase “the volume of EU financial interests to be protected”.
The report does not present a ready-made ranking, but if one crosses the datasheets dedicated to each country in which the EU Public Prosecutor’s Office operates, one obtains a rather exhaustive overall picture, albeit limited to ongoing checks. Trivially: those who investigate more find more. So. In Italy in 2022, 265 EPPO investigations were opened for an estimated value of 2 billion (but if we add the previous one we arrive at the general figure, i.e. 3.2 billion compared to 285 investigations opened). Of these, 2.7 billion are VAT frauds. The EPPO received a total of 354 complaints (another record) and as many as 330 came from the national authorities.
When considering the total value of the various frauds, in second place is Portugal (3 billion euros, however, compared to only 26 active investigations and 33 total complaints). In third place is Romania, with 2 billion euros (124 active investigations and 303 total complaints). Germany, on the other hand, is in fourth place, with 1.8 billion estimated against 114 active investigations and 106 total complaints. The other major European countries, such as France and Spain, instead show much lower values: 390 million and 170 million respectively.
CHI PAGA I BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
In 2022 the EPPO counted “1,117 active investigations” into various types of fraud for a total value estimated at 14.1 billion euro. And Italy leads the ranking with a total of 3.2 billion in the face of 285 ongoing investigations.
In 2022 – the report notes – the EPPO received and processed 3,318 crime reports and opened 865 investigations (most of them dedicated to cross-border VAT fraud). In addition, the judges granted the freezing of 359.1 million euros in investigations within the competence of the EU prosecutor, which represents more than seven times the organisation’s budget. Testifying to the good investment made by the Member States that have decided to join the project – not all 27 fall under the ‘jurisdiction’ of the EPPO, given that Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Hungary and Poland have stayed out.
“A year and a half after the start of our activities, the potential of the EPPO cannot be ignored: we are on the right track, but we need to do more”, proudly claims Laura Koevesi, European Chief Prosecutor. “If we want our office to make a lasting difference, we need organizational and legal adjustments”, she explains, underlining how the implementation of the various Pnrr will dramatically increase “the volume of EU financial interests to be protected”.
The report does not present a ready-made ranking, but if one crosses the datasheets dedicated to each country in which the EU Public Prosecutor’s Office operates, one obtains a rather exhaustive overall picture, albeit limited to ongoing checks. Trivially: those who investigate more find more. So. In Italy in 2022, 265 EPPO investigations were opened for an estimated value of 2 billion (but if we add the previous one we arrive at the general figure, i.e. 3.2 billion compared to 285 investigations opened). Of these, 2.7 billion are VAT frauds. The EPPO received a total of 354 complaints (another record) and as many as 330 came from the national authorities.
When considering the total value of the various frauds, in second place is Portugal (3 billion euros, however, compared to only 26 active investigations and 33 total complaints). In third place is Romania, with 2 billion euros (124 active investigations and 303 total complaints). Germany, on the other hand, is in fourth place, with 1.8 billion estimated against 114 active investigations and 106 total complaints. The other major European countries, such as France and Spain, instead show much lower values: 390 million and 170 million respectively.
(Think Tank restarts Italy of 02/03/2023)
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW