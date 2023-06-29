Home » Trump says key recordings of Secret Documents were fabricated, accusing special counsel of being ‘unhinged’ – Xinhua English.news.cn
Trump says key recordings of Secret Documents were fabricated, accusing special counsel of being ‘unhinged’ – Xinhua English.news.cn

Former US President Trump (data map)

Overseas Network, June 28th According to a report on the US “Newsweek” website on the 27th, after the US media exposed a key recording involving the “secret documents”, former US President Trump responded and denounced the special prosecutor involved in the case as “insanity”.

Trump replied: “The insane Special Counsel Jack Smith, in cooperation with the US Department of Justice and the FBI, illegally leaked and fabricated my recordings and transcripts. This ongoing political witch hunt is a hoax to interfere in the election. They Liars and thugs.”

“Newsweek” said that Trump did not provide any evidence that the special prosecutor, the Department of Justice, or the FBI played a role in the released audio.

CNN (CNN) exposed a two-minute recording on the 26th, calling it key evidence in Trump’s “confidential documents” case. The recording was recorded at a golf club in New Jersey in July 2021. At that time, Trump had stepped down as President of the United States. However, in the recording, he showed others the “undeclassified documents” he held. (Li Meng from Overseas Network)

