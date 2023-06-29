Signed the supplementary Bofrost, prizes for 6 million euro

Listen to the audio version of the article

The supplementary contract until 2027 was signed for the 1,800 employees of Bofrost, the home delivery frozen food company based in San Vito al Tagliamento, in the province of Pordenone. The agreement specifically concerns those who carry out commercial activities dealing with home selling and telephone selling. Performance bonuses totaling 6 million euro have been allocated for call center employees and sellers who make home deliveries aboard their refrigerated vehicles. Another 3 million euro was allocated to finance forms of corporate welfare. Among the measures adopted there is also the introduction of vertical part-time in order to favor the work-life balance.

«With this renewal – explains the managing director of Bofrost Italia, Gianluca Tesolin – we have decided to allocate the highest amount ever, 6 million euros (they had been 4 in the previous renewal in 2018). We consider it an investment for the future, which goes hand in hand with the commitment to create a fair, healthy, motivating and stimulating work environment for everyone”. The three million allocated for corporate welfare measures will concern meal vouchers, conventions and concessions. Mirco Ceotto, national secretary of Fisascat-Cisl, underlines «the social value of the new Tuci Bofrost, with the introduction of a new system of protections and measures aimed at reconciling work-life and contrasting harassment and violence in the workplace , which go hand in hand with the intervention on continuous and permanent training. Furthermore, the significant agreement on smart working allows Overtel workers to operate in any place by returning to the company premises once or twice a month, realizing the concept of a company spread throughout the territory”. Bofrost closed the 2022 financial statements with a turnover of 297 million euros. The company now aims to grow with a placement plan of over 90 units throughout the country.