At a critical moment, China Securities Investment welcomes another vice chairman, the vacancy of the general manager is still in the acting state, and the new management structure is pending Provider Cailian Press

At a critical moment, China Securities Investment welcomes another vice chairman, the vacancy of the general manager is still acting, and the new management structure is pending

Financial Associated Press, June 25th (Reporter Lin Jian)With the release of the appointment announcement of the new vice chairman Li Min, China Securities Securities has ushered in a pattern of one chairman and two vice chairman.

The latest announcement of China Securities Investment Securities stated that the company elected director Li Min as the company’s vice chairman. According to the announcement, Li Min is the current deputy general manager of Beijing Financial Holdings Group and concurrently the chairman of Beijing Financial Big Data Co., Ltd. He just became a director of China Securities Construction Investment in May this year. It is worth noting that Li Min is the vice chairman of China Securities Construction Investment Co., Ltd. concurrently.

Wu Ruilin, the current vice chairman of China Securities, officially announced his appointment in April this year, and is a director of Central Huijin. In terms of shareholding ratio, Beijing Financial Holdings Group is the largest shareholder of China Securities, with a shareholding ratio of 34.6%, and the second largest shareholder, Central Huijin, holds 30.76%.

So far, the directors dispatched by the largest shareholder, Beijing Financial Holdings Group, and the second largest shareholder, Central Huijin, respectively, have taken up important positions as vice chairman of the company, forming a shareholder management structure.

The picture shows China Securities Construction Investment’s announcement of the election of a new vice chairman. According to the announcement, in addition to the position of vice chairman, Li Min will also serve as a member of the Development Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors.

Previously, Li Geping was a member of the Development Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors. At the beginning of June this year, China Securities Investment Securities issued an announcement saying that Li Geping resigned from the company’s executive director, member of the board of directors’ development strategy committee, member of the board’s risk management committee, general manager of the company, member of the executive committee, and financial director.

At present, the resignation has taken effect, and Wang Changqing, chairman of China Securities Investment, will act on his behalf during the vacancy of the company’s general manager and financial director. The new management structure is still up in the air.

It is worth noting that Yan Xiaolei, also from Beijing Financial Holding Group, took up the new post with Li Min. In May of this year, he served as a director of China Securities Investment at the same time as Li Min. According to the data, Yan Xiaolei is currently the financial director and chief investment officer of Beijing Financial Holding Group Co., Ltd.; the chairman of Jingquan Private Equity Fund Management (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and the director of Beijing Financial Holding Capital Co., Ltd. According to the latest announcement, Yan Xiaolei will serve as a member of the Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors of China Securities Investment and a member of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

Li Min once proposed that intelligence will be the main direction of wealth management

Li Min was born in 1976. Judging from his resume, he has extensive experience in wealth management. Li Min used to be the deputy director of the wealth management product sales management department of the personal financial business department of ICBC, the deputy general manager of the expert team department of the private banking department, the deputy general manager of the personal business department of Hua Xia Bank, the deputy general manager of the asset management department (in charge of the work), and the asset management department. General Manager, Vice President, and concurrently served as the head of the preparatory group and chairman of Huaxia Wealth Management.

Li Min believes that intelligence will be the most important development direction of the wealth management industry in the future. In his view, customers will come into contact with the front-end of various wealth management institutions no matter through smart terminals or websites. From the perspective of “Metaverse”, there is also a virtual service wealth management market parallel to the offline service market. : Customers obtain financial planning and financial information provided by the virtual financial planner from the App; wealth management institutions use the mapping data exchanged between virtual financial planners and customers to realize cognition and risk assessment of customers, and then provide customers with asset management solutions; backstage The operation team can match the corresponding wealth management products and portfolio services for customers through the overall algorithm of intelligent investment research; the investment manager manages the customer segmentation portfolio through the quantitative configuration algorithm and the dynamic transaction of investment targets; customers can also timely adjust according to their own needs and market changes Adjust portfolio arrangements to rebalance those portfolios.

He further pointed out that in the process of asset portfolio management, including portfolio performance, subsequent reinvestment and corresponding risk control, the concept of intelligent management has penetrated into every step: from marketing to investment research, investment decision-making, industry category analysis, Then to fund clearing and settlement, operation and whole-process risk control, intelligent wealth management based on data and covering the whole process of the front, middle and back office has become the general trend of future development.

As the deputy general manager of Beijing Financial Holding Group, Li Min once shared that Beijing Financial Holding Group is using finance + technology to create a new type of financial holding platform. Among them, in order to promote the construction of Beijing as a “global digital economy benchmark city”, Beijing Financial Holdings took the lead in establishing and operating the Beijing International Big Data Exchange. The key to the marginal growth point of total factor productivity lies in the data element. The most important value of future data lies in promoting the formation of economic growth expectations, which requires the allocation of more financial resources to the emerging digital economy.

In addition, Li Min has long been committed to promoting the concept of ESG (environment, social responsibility and corporate governance) in the asset management industry. During his tenure at Hua Xia Bank, Hua Xia Bank actively explored ESG (environment, social responsibility and corporate governance) as the main decision-making factor for public and private market investment and credit financing, and clarified the ESG evaluation criteria, including 13 ESG factors ( 3 environmental factors, 7 social responsibility factors and 3 corporate governance factors) are integrated into the project review process of investment and credit financing.

The latest lineup of CITIC Construction Investment’s board of directors and committees is released

With the official announcement of Li Min and Yan Xiaolei, the latest board lineup of China Securities Investment has been clarified: the company’s executive director is Wang Changqing; the company’s non-executive directors are Li Min, Wu Ruilin, Yan Xiaolei, Zhu Jia, Yang Dong and Wang Hua; the company’s independent non-executive directors The directors are Pu Weiguang, Lai Guanrong, Zhang Zheng and Wu Xi. Among them, Wu Ruilin, vice chairman of China Securities Investment, is the chairman of the risk management committee of the company’s board of directors, a member of the development strategy committee of the board of directors, and a member of the audit committee of the board of directors.

The picture shows the functions of the members of the board of directors and committee members of China Securities Construction Investment. The resume shows that Wu Ruilin was the deputy chief of the Price Survey and Statistics Section of the Research and Information Department of the Beijing Branch of the People’s Bank of China, the deputy chief of the Financial Institution Management Section of the Foreign Investment Management Department, and the deputy director of the Foreign Investment Management Department. , Deputy Director of the Foreign Exchange Administration Division (in charge of the work), Deputy Director of the Foreign Exchange Adjustment Center (in charge of the work), Deputy Director of the General Division of the Information Center of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, Director of the Planning Division, and the Personnel Department (Internal Audit Department) of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange Deputy Director, Full-time Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, Deputy Director of the Management Inspection Department of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, Deputy Director of the Current Account Management Department, and a second-level inspector, China Jianyin Investment Co., Ltd. director.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

