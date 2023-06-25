Representative of FIFTY FIFTY’s agency, “The behind-the-scenes forces will be revealed immediately and will not allow their plot to succeed” – cnentertainment.com

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnRecently, FIFTY FIFTY’s agency publicly stated through reports that when the group members suspended their activities due to health problems, external forces approached the members and tried to induce members to leave the agency without reason.

On the morning of the 25th, representatives of FIFTY FIFTY’s agency revealed the current situation in a separate interview with Sports Chosun. The whole representative said: “We have collected information on this external force through various channels, and will soon disclose the identity of the behind-the-scenes force, and it will not lead to the bad results that the behind-the-scenes force hopes. Although it is a difficult time, but There will definitely be a legal response.”

He also said: “I am very worried that the members of the group who have been hurt by this incident will return to their agencies as soon as possible, and carry out the US promotion and other projects that are being prepared step by step.”

It is reported that FIFTY FIFTY has gained attention since their debut, and their songs are also very popular, but the development of the group has not achieved the expected goal.

