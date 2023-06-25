Women’s National A: Italy’s friendly in Ferrara

SPORT – Saturday 1 July 2023 at the ‘Paolo Mazza’ stadium (kick-off at 18.15, live TV on Rai 2) – Info and tickets

(FIGC press release of 22-6-2023) Women’s national team, tickets for the Italy-Morocco friendly in Ferrara are on sale

On Saturday 1st July, the Azzurre will face the last test before leaving for the World Cup; coupons on sale in Vivaticket agencies and on the websites figc.vivaticket.it and vivaticket.com

Thursday 22 June 2023

INFO AND TICKETS: tickets can be purchased at Vivaticket agencies and on siti figc.vivaticket.it e vivaticket.com.

Women’s national team, tickets for the Italy-Morocco friendly in Ferrara are on sale

The municipal stadium ‘Paolo Mazza’ in Ferrara will be the scene of the last friendly of Milena Bertolini’s national team before leaving for New Zealand, where the Azzurre will arrive on 7 July in view of the group matches of the 2023 World Cup (debut in Auckland, July 24, against Argentina).

On Saturday 1st July, at 18.15, the Ferrara stadium will host – with the sponsorship of the Municipality of Ferrara – the friendly match with Morocco. Tickets can be purchased at Vivaticket agencies and on siti figc.vivaticket.it e vivaticket.com. There are popular prices and reduced rates for residents of Emilia Romagna. On the day of the match, it will be possible to purchase tickets at the box office in via Cassoli, starting at 3pm and continuing until the start of the match.

“As the Azzurri approach the FIFA World Cup – declares the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina – we will stop in Ferrara to give a signal of closeness and to give the people of Emilia Romagna an opportunity for fun and sharing, so hard tested by the flood. In addition to having already prepared a contribution for the construction of a school sports field in the flooded areas, on this occasion we have prepared a special formula for residents who wish to attend the event and in the near future we will launch other concrete initiatives to support the full recovery of activity in the most affected areas”.

Ticket prices

South Grandstand: €10

North stairway: €5 (residents in Emilia Romagna: €1)

***

REDUCED INFO. Reduced tickets for residents of Emilia Romagna can only be purchased at authorized Vivaticket agencies, upon presentation of a document certifying the address of residence.

VIVO AZZURRO MEMBERSHIP CARD. Holders of the Vivo Azzurro Membership Card will be able to request the free coupon by writing to [email protected], attaching the number of the Vivo Azzurro Membership Card and a copy of a valid identity document, by Wednesday 28 June.

FEDERAL CARDS AND CONES CARDS. Holders of federal cards and CONI cards valid for 2022 with the right to a seat in the Tribuna d’Onore will be able to access the same or the Poltronissima, until all available seats are filled; coupons must be requested by writing to [email protected] by Wednesday 28 June. Holders of federal cards and CONI cards valid for 2022 who are not entitled to a seat in the Tribuna d’Onore will be able to access the Central Tribune, subject to availability of seats; coupons must be requested by writing to [email protected] by Wednesday 28 June.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

(FIGC press release of 20-6-2023) One month before the start of the World Cup, the Azzurre are in Brunico for the first phase of the rally. Bertolini: “There is great enthusiasm”

Yesterday was the first day of work for the 24 players available to the coach. Friday the call-ups for the second week of training camp, the friendly against Morocco on 1st July in Ferrara

Tuesday 20 June 2023

One month before the start of the World Cup, the Azzurre are in Brunico for the first phase of the rally. Bertolini: “There is great enthusiasm”

One month before the start of the World Cup, which will kick off on Thursday 20 July with the opening match between New Zealand and Norway scheduled at Eden Park in Auckland, where the Italian national team will make its debut against Argentina four days later. the Azzurre met in Brunico to start preparing for the world championship competition. The rally opened yesterday with a double training session and this morning the 24 players available to Milena Bertolini returned to the field to continue their technical-tactical work.

“The girls have arrived here with great enthusiasm – said the coach – in these two days I have seen many smiles and a lot of listening skills. It will be an important week, which will give us the opportunity to evaluate the younger ones waiting to be able to work from Monday with the extended group. The call-ups are not at all obvious, the players have followed the program we had sent them and they arrived here already in good condition. They are putting me in difficulty, it will be difficult for everyone to get back on the list of 23 who will take part in the World“.

On Friday, before breaking ranks for the weekend, the coach will issue the squad list for the second training week, in which the players from Juventus and Roma will also take part, ready to join their team-mates after having benefited from seven days of extra rest following the Coppa Italia final. Italy will continue preparation at the Riscone di Brunico sports park – in the same facility that hosted the blue delegation before the 2019 edition – until Thursday 29 June, the day on which the Azzurre will move to Ferrara where on Saturday 1st July at the ‘Paolo Mazza’ stadium (kick-off at 18.15, live TV on Rai 2) they will challenge Morocco in the friendly match that will precede the departure for Aucklandscheduled for July 5. There are fifteen days left for the expedition to New Zealand, thirty-four days for the first match against the Albicelestes: Italy is racing fast towards its debut in the World Cup.

Call list

Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi (Fiorentina), Francesca Durante (Inter), Laura Giuliani (Milan), Katja Schroffenegger (Fiorentina);

Defenders: Valentina Bergamaschi (Milan), Federica Cafferata (Fiorentina), Maria Luisa Filangeri (Sassuolo), Beatrice Merlo (Inter), Julie Piga (FC Fleury 91), Benedetta Orsi (Sassuolo), Chiara Robustellini (Inter), Angelica Soffia ( Milan);

Midfielders: Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Giulia Dragoni (Barcelona), Marta Teresa Pandini (Inter), Emma Severini (Fiorentina), Eva Schatzer (Juventus), Flaminia Simonetti (Inter);

Forwards: Chiara Beccari (Juventus), Agnese Bonfantini (Sampdoria), Michela Catena (Fiorentina), Benedetta Glionna (Roma), Miriam Chiara Longo (Fiorentina), Martina Piemonte (Milan).

Downloadable images:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

