Lotte Koo Seung-min throws a headshot at Hanwha Park Jung-hyun and leaves :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

3rd headshot in the KBO League this season

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Kim Joo-hee = Lotte Giants pitcher Koo Seung-min (33) threw a headshot and was ejected.

In the 2023 Shinhan Bank Sol KBO League Hanwha Eagles game held at Hanwha Life Insurance Eagles Park in Daejeon on the 16th, Koo Seung-min took the mound at second base at the end of the 8th inning when the team was leading 1-0.

Faced with first batter Park Jeong-hyun, Koo Seung-min threw a fastball on the third pitch in a 1-ball-1 strike. However, the ball hit the rim of Park Jung-hyun’s helmet as he tried to bunt.

In accordance with the headshot rule, hitting a hitter in the head with a fastball, Koo left the ground.

This is the third headshot exit in the KBO League this season.

When Koo Seung-min, who threw only 3 balls after the substitution, was suddenly ordered to leave, Lotte hurriedly put Kim Sang-soo on the mound.

Fortunately, Park Jung-hyun, who avoided serious injury, got up again and went to first base.

