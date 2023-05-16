Home » Lotte Koo Seung-min throws a headshot at Hanwha Park Jung-hyun and leaves :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

Lotte Koo Seung-min throws a headshot at Hanwha Park Jung-hyun and leaves :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
Lotte Koo Seung-min throws a headshot at Hanwha Park Jung-hyun and leaves :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

3rd headshot in the KBO League this season

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Cho Sung-woo = In the 2022 KBO League Lotte Giants and Doosan Bears match held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 27th, Lotte pitcher Seung-min Koo allowed Doosan 2nd runner 2nd and 3rd baseman a 3-run home run at the end of the 6th inning, and regretted it. there is. 2022.07.27. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Kim Joo-hee = Lotte Giants pitcher Koo Seung-min (33) threw a headshot and was ejected.

In the 2023 Shinhan Bank Sol KBO League Hanwha Eagles game held at Hanwha Life Insurance Eagles Park in Daejeon on the 16th, Koo Seung-min took the mound at second base at the end of the 8th inning when the team was leading 1-0.

Faced with first batter Park Jeong-hyun, Koo Seung-min threw a fastball on the third pitch in a 1-ball-1 strike. However, the ball hit the rim of Park Jung-hyun’s helmet as he tried to bunt.

In accordance with the headshot rule, hitting a hitter in the head with a fastball, Koo left the ground.

This is the third headshot exit in the KBO League this season.

When Koo Seung-min, who threw only 3 balls after the substitution, was suddenly ordered to leave, Lotte hurriedly put Kim Sang-soo on the mound.

Fortunately, Park Jung-hyun, who avoided serious injury, got up again and went to first base.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

See also  Jeep Wrangler, only the 4xe plug-in hybrid remains on the list

You may also like

«Education and politics, what is their relationship?»: Walter...

Mancuso and the truths without evidence?

Karnin: truck driver seriously injured after accident >...

VIDEOS | “Toretto”: this is the new song...

Several recaptured from the escape in the center...

Relief for emergency services: no flooding expected

Eleven Pachakutik assembly members announce that they will...

Ordinance ‘Much Talent, Zero Drugs’, hopes to reach...

“Intervention in irrigation systems will be according to...

Palermunos demand the La Goleta bridge

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy