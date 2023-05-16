Home » Man who fired into the air and hit a woman in the eye is lynched
Man who fired into the air and hit a woman in the eye is lynched

Man who fired into the air and hit a woman in the eye is lynched

A man who has not yet been identified by the authorities was lynched in the Villa Taxi neighborhood of Valledupar, after he fired several shots into the air with a traumatic weapon on the outskirts of a tobacconist’s shop, which ended up injuring a woman in one of his eyes.

This case happened early Monday morning when the subject, already in a state of alcoholism, pulled out the weapon and fired repeatedly.

Several of the people who were on the site and noticed the facts attacked this man, beating him severely, leaving him seriously injured until they managed to take refuge in a mounted area. From there, police units picked him up and took him to the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital, 450 years old headquarters, where he died.

It was learned that the injured woman was also chatting in the surroundings of the tobacconist when she was shot. For this reason, she was transferred to a medical center.

