There is still nothing concrete at the table on pension reform, but the government and the unions are already fighting. This morning the first meeting took place in the headquarters of the Ministry of Labor and it was a wall against a wall. The leader of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, after more than three hours of meeting, says it clearly: “The table didn’t go well, we didn’t get any response except a general willingness to start discussions”. Landini explains that for the trade union organizations the discussion must be made on the platform that the CGIL, CISL and UIL have illustrated and presented both to the government and to Palazzo Chigi: “We want to start the negotiation, the executive must give precise answers”.

The Minister of Labor Marina Calderone has guaranteed “maximum commitment” to review the rules on the women’s option approved by the maneuver, and announces that she will urge the Council of Ministers on this issue. The government’s priority, in addition to the Women’s Option, is the overall revision of the system with advance mechanisms with respect to the Fornero law, above all for strenuous workers; in addition, the executive promotes the entry of young people into the world of work, for example through the generational relay.

Also present at the meeting were the Undersecretary for Labor Claudio Durigon and the Undersecretary for the Treasury Federico Freni, both members of the Northern League, and the president of INPS Pasquale Tridico. Tridico himself underlines that the picture between now and 2029 is not positive: the ratio between workers and pensioners drops from 1.4 to 1.3 to reach 2050 at one to one. During the summit several moments of tension.

First the leader of the Uil, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, asked the government to respond to the unitary platform of the unions on the pension reform, but Minister Calderone maintained that those proposals were never officially presented. Annoyed, Bombardieri comments: “I wonder if the minister was distracted in the confrontation we had with President Meloni and which also led her to mobilize on social security issues”.

Q&A also between Landini and Durigon. The secretary of the CGIL raised the issue of resources before the Def in April, however the undersecretary of the Northern League preferred to shift attention to “interventions to be implemented and to the method”.