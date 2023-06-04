Attempted extortion against Appendino: asked for 9 years for the former mayor’s spokesman

In the Appendino case, the Turin prosecutor’s office is asking for 9 years in prison for the former mayor’s spokesman

A tough request for a conviction, the one advanced by the Turin prosecutor’s office at the end of the ongoing trial a Luke Pasquarettathe former spokesperson for the mayor Chiara Appendinowho is now a deputy of the 5 star movement. The indictment: embezzlementinfluence trafficking e attempted extortion.

The exponent of public prosecution he also asked that the documents of the trial be sent to the prosecution to evaluate the authenticity of the testimony of Appendino and of Laura Castelliformer Deputy Minister of Economy and MP of the 5 stars (later left the Movement in the wake of Luigi di Maio). According to prosecutors, the two policies were the victim of one attempted extortion of Pasquaretta. Appendino and Castelli had not entered civil action.

Pasquaretta, reports the Everyday occurrence, is on trial for a matter involving a paid consultancy with 5 thousand euros (later returned) for the edition of Turin Book Fair of 2017. Advice that for the prosecution would be bogus and that had been assigned to the journalist, at the time spokesman for the Appendino union, only to allow him to increase his income. “Pasquaretta – said the prosecutor during the indictment, reported by LaStampa.it – has never done support work for Book Foundation for which he was paid. No one saw him in the press room, the releases were neither produced nor supervised by him. That assignment was a staging for allow him to earn more money, which he himself had requested, but for a job he never carried out: he only slavishly accompanied Appendino, a role for which he was already paid by the Municipality. So much so that – and the printouts and badges tell us this – when Appendino is at the Salone he is there, when the first citizen is elsewhere he is present in Common. That payment from 5 thousand euros it was just a way to get around the salary cap that the Cinquestelle Movement considered unsurpassable for image reasons”.

