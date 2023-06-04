Weather forecast Sunday June 4, 2023 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 10°C to 15°C, and the maximum from 22°C to 26°C.

Source: Stefan Stojanović/MONDO

Serbia: On Sunday, sunny periods with daily cloud development with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. There is a greater chance of showers in western, central and southern Serbia, and there will be more sunny hours in the north with less chance of rain. The wind is weak to moderate from the east and south-east, occasionally increasing in southern Banat. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 15°C, and maximum from 22°C to 26°C. In the evening, short-term rain is possible somewhere in the west.

White City: On Sunday, sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day with a small chance of a short-term local shower in the afternoon. Moderate southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum up to 26°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Sunday, changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional rain and local showers with thunder. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum around 23°C. Rain is also possible in the evening.

Užice region: On Sunday, warmer, changeable and unstable weather with sunny periods and daily cloud development with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Local disasters are also possible. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 25°C to 25°C. Partly cloudy with rain and brief showers on Zlatibor and Tara. Temperature up to 20°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Sunday, longer sunny periods with daytime cloud development with a small chance for some short-term local showers with thunder. The wind is weak to moderate from the east and south-east, occasionally increasing in southern Banat. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 13°C, and maximum from 24°C to 26°C. In the evening, short-term rain is possible somewhere in the west.

Novi Sad: On Sunday, sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day with a small chance of a short-term local shower in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate southeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum up to 25°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Sunday, sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day with a small chance of a short-term local shower in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate southeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum up to 25°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Monday warmer and sultry with longer sunny periods for most of the day, and in the afternoon unstable with the development of clouds with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder, first in the west and south of Serbia. Local disasters with hail are also possible. Rain and showers are expected in the evening and overnight on Tuesday. Wind weak from the east and south-east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 25°C to 28°C. In the evening, showers spread from the southwest to the north and east of Serbia. From Tuesday until the end of next week, changeable and unstable weather will continue with alternating sunny and cloudy periods and short-term rain and local showers.

