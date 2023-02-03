Listen to the audio version of the article

After the Audi Q3 and Audi e-tron concept, the German brand chooses the setting of the Dolomites for the launch of its new concept car.

Audi has chosen Cortina d’Ampezzo to unveil its fourth concept car in its Sphere model series, the activesphere concept, to the world public. This concept therefore follows three other vehicles already presented by the German brand, namely skysphere, grandsphere and urbansphere, a quartet of futuristic cars that indicate the direction that the German manufacturer intends to take in terms of design and technology.

All concept cars are electrically powered and have Level 4 autonomous driving, but the activesphere concept is distinguished by its modular bodywork that can transform the vehicle into a luxurious coupe or, optionally, into a kind of van.

The appointment to see Audi’s latest creation live is on Sunday 5 February in Piazza Dibona. Here enthusiasts will be able to admire the new concept car conceived and designed at the Audi Design Studio in Malibu, which is the first to offer, among other things, the functionality of the unprecedented technology for augmented reality and the holistic digital ecosystem.

The central point of the event will be the British singer-songwriter Tom Walker, famous in the United Kingdom for his song “Leave A Light On” who will perform live for all those who will always go to Corso Italia on Sunday 5 February at 12.00. adjacent streets, Audi will propose a project dedicated to the protection of the territory, the Audi Digital Islands. It is an urban furniture made up of digital installations which have the peculiarity of being also charging points for e-bikes and mobile devices. Still on the subject of sustainable mobility, the German car manufacturer, together with Enel X Way, has created a charging infrastructure for electric cars in the Veneto city which includes 5 charging points.