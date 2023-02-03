Home Business Audi chooses Cortina d’Ampezzo for the world debut of the activesphere concept
Business

Audi chooses Cortina d’Ampezzo for the world debut of the activesphere concept

by admin

After the Audi Q3 and Audi e-tron concept, the German brand chooses the setting of the Dolomites for the launch of its new concept car.

Audi has chosen Cortina d’Ampezzo to unveil its fourth concept car in its Sphere model series, the activesphere concept, to the world public. This concept therefore follows three other vehicles already presented by the German brand, namely skysphere, grandsphere and urbansphere, a quartet of futuristic cars that indicate the direction that the German manufacturer intends to take in terms of design and technology.

All concept cars are electrically powered and have Level 4 autonomous driving, but the activesphere concept is distinguished by its modular bodywork that can transform the vehicle into a luxurious coupe or, optionally, into a kind of van.

The appointment to see Audi’s latest creation live is on Sunday 5 February in Piazza Dibona. Here enthusiasts will be able to admire the new concept car conceived and designed at the Audi Design Studio in Malibu, which is the first to offer, among other things, the functionality of the unprecedented technology for augmented reality and the holistic digital ecosystem.

The central point of the event will be the British singer-songwriter Tom Walker, famous in the United Kingdom for his song “Leave A Light On” who will perform live for all those who will always go to Corso Italia on Sunday 5 February at 12.00. adjacent streets, Audi will propose a project dedicated to the protection of the territory, the Audi Digital Islands. It is an urban furniture made up of digital installations which have the peculiarity of being also charging points for e-bikes and mobile devices. Still on the subject of sustainable mobility, the German car manufacturer, together with Enel X Way, has created a charging infrastructure for electric cars in the Veneto city which includes 5 charging points.

You may also like

After the “ten years of sharpening the sword”...

Stock market, Europe falls on the disappointment of...

Poste Italiane debuts on electricity and gas. Fixed...

Gas bills, Tabarelli: “They will still drop by...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 3rd. The markets take...

Amazon: quarterly and guidance not convincing. 2022 revenue...

Alphabet: quarterly no. YouTube ad revenue and Google...

Apple: fourth quarter earnings and turnover disappointing expectations....

QT or even the end of BTP assistance,...

Priolo, the guarantees of Goi in view of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy