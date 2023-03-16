Listen to the audio version of the article

New records for the Four Rings Group which closed the 2022 fiscal year with revenues that increased by 16.4% to reach 61.8 billion euros, while operating profit rose by 37% to an all-time high of 7.6 billion. As highlighted today in Ingolstadt at the annual results conference. The operating margin of Audi AG (which also includes Bentley, Lamborghini and Ducati) went from 10.4% in 2021 to 12.2% in the previous management, with a net cash flow that reached 4.8 billion euros, the second highest figure in the company’s history. Overall, deliveries of cars during 2022 totaled 1,638,638 units, against 1,688,978 in the previous year, while those of motorcycles totaled 61,562, up compared to 59,447 in 2021. “Our strategy for sustainability, digitization and electrification – said CEO Markus Duesmann – provides the right answers, even in times of multiple crises”. In addition to the strong market performance, explained CFO Jürgen Rittersberger, consistent crisis management in a year characterized by overlapping global challenges, good price positioning and excellent results from the brands Bentley, Lamborghini educated. 2022 also saw a sharp increase in the number of all-electric models delivered. The share of the total mix has in fact increased from 4.8% in 2021 to 7.2% last year, with the fully electric Q4 e-Tron, e-Tron and e-Tron GT models contributing significantly to the revenue increase, as well as the A3 and Q5 model series with electrified heat engines.

Among the models at the launch, the new electric SUV made in Ingolstadt stands out Audi Q6 e-tron which, based on the new PPE platform, is the spearhead of an ambitious product offensive: by 2025 Audi will launch over 20 new models, of which over 10 full electrics. The car, disguised, is being tested in areas with snow, demanding routes and freezing cold: Audi is putting the pre-series Audi Q6 e-tron to the test in the far north of Europe. The full electric SUV with the four rings is the brand’s first car based on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) modular platform. The PPE platform features batteries with a nominal voltage of 800 Volts, high-performance and efficient electric motors and high-power rechargers. With the Audi Q6 e-tron, the House with the four rings accelerates the transition to electric mobility even further. The Audi Q6 e-tron range, characterized by the SUV and Sportback body variants.