Moscow’s Su-27 fighter dumped fuel in front of the US aircraft and then hit the propeller of the Reaper, which was eventually dropped into the water

Il Pentagon has released a short video of the clash between the Russian fighter and the American drone over the Black Sea which took place on March 14, a video that seems to confirm the accusation of an aggressive, repeated action.

This is the sequence according to the American version.

Clip starts: Su 27 fighter approaches Reaper

00.05: Fighter begins to “drop” fuel

00.09: the Su-27 passes the drone and continues to release the fuel causing a jam to the transmissions

00.22: second passage of the fighter towards the drone

00.27: new release of fuel, the fighter passes very close to the US aircraft

00.29: Su 27 touches the drone and the Reaper’s camera temporarily stops working

00.39: Drone camera is active again, propeller visible, possible damage.

According to the latest information, some Russian units would have reached the point of impact, but the wreck would be in deep water. We have to try – promised Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian National Security Council – I don’t know if we will be able to.

The Americans are more cautious and do not exclude that there is little left. However, it is difficult for the US to intervene given that the wreckage is located in an area apparently under Moscow’s control.

