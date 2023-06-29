Home » Australia’s May retail sales exceeded expectations, consumer spending showed resilience-US stocks-financial circles
Business

Australia’s May retail sales exceeded expectations, consumer spending showed resilience-US stocks-financial circles

by admin

Australia’s retail sales exceeded expectations in May, consumer spending showed resilience

2023-06-30 00:53:34 Source: Financial circles share to:

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat and scan

Australian retail sales rose more than expected in May, showing resilience in consumer spending amid rising interest rates and living costs.

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed retail sales rose 0.7% in May from the previous month, beating expectations for a 0.1% increase. The ONS said this was mainly driven by discretionary spending and eating out.

“Retail growth reflects some resilience in consumer spending,” Australian Bureau of Statistics director of retail statistics Ben Dorber said. “Retail growth was underpinned by higher spending on food and eating out, as well as higher spending on consumer discretionary goods.”

Australia’s retail sales posted the biggest increase since January and the job market remains tight, pointing to some strength in the economy. Yields on policy-sensitive three-year Treasury notes were higher after the data. The Australian dollar edged higher as traders increased bets that the Reserve Bank of Australia would raise interest rates next week, while stocks pared gains.

Keyword reading: Australia

Editor in charge: Shi Wenrui RF13549

See also  The case of ex-boyfriend and the CCP relations Australia’s governor of NSW resigns | CCP penetration | Australia | Governor of New South Wales | Berejiklin

You may also like

Mps in the spotlight, Maione: “Possible pivot in...

SAP organizational chart: With these managers, the group...

Usa 2024, JFK’s nephew threatens Biden: can the...

BOJ Governor: May adjust policy if confident of...

Obesity – Losing weight with medication – a...

JPMorgan displaces Goldman Sachs as top M&A advisor

Erg sells the Priolo gas plant, a 190...

The exchange rate of the RMB against the...

Old Money: This is what the perfect outfit...

Businesses, induced by Germany in alarm over green...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy