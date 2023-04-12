Listen to the audio version of the article

From Munich to the port of Ravenna by train thanks to Autobrennero, the company that manages the A22 Modena-Brennero motorway, and then by ship to South Korea. There is also the contribution of the concessionaire headed by Diego Cattoni (administrator delegate) in the new intermodal service that has recently appeared on the Adriatic, in the port of Romagna.

The trains of InRail, Lokomotion and Rail traction company (Rtc), the three railway companies of the Autobrennero group, transferred cars manufactured by the BMW group from Germany to the port of Ravenna. Here they were stored at the container terminal, from where they then sailed to the East, destination South Korea.

An alternative for eastward flows

This is a new piece of the intermodality development plan that Autobrennero has been pursuing for years. And which opens up unprecedented horizons with an ambitious objective: to build a concrete alternative south of the Alps for all flows of goods with origin or destination in the markets of Central Europe, compared to the ports of the North (Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp-Bruges) for routes to Mediterranean countries, the Arabian peninsula, India and the Far East.

Furthermore, with this new service, Autobrennero makes an effective contribution to the modal shift, i.e. the movement of goods from road to rail. Cattoni says: «We are facing an excellent example of integration between rail, road and even water. This is the right direction, with a view to eco-sustainable development, in which the mobility of the future must move. And Autostrada del Brennero has already come a long way in this direction: the only motorway concessionaire that has been dealing with rail freight transport for years, we are, after Mercitalia (FS Group), the second Italian railway operator in the cargo sector. Projects like this confirm the absolute goodness of the choices made, in which we intend to continue investing. We must not improvise, but be prepared for the changes».

The train journey from Munich to Ravenna

Lokomotion is responsible for the Munich-Brennero section, Rtc for the one between Brennero and Verona, while InRail manages the last portion of the journey, from the Scaliger city to the port of Ravenna. The convoys created are capable of transporting up to 200 cars: the first trains have arrived in Ravenna in the past few days, others will follow in the next few weeks, until reaching the total volume of 1,500 vehicles scheduled for embarkation during the month of April. Cattoni continues: «Synergies are crucial for designing a more sustainable future. Autostrada del Brennero is ready and the 7.2 billion investment project, with which we aim to transform the axis from the state border to Modena into a green corridor, is tangible proof of this».